Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 24, 2021 in Florence, SC

The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Florence community. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 75 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 46 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Florence area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 12 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: River Flood Warning until SUN 1:00 AM EST. Keep an eye on scnow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

