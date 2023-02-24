Florence folks will see warm temperatures today. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 76 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 51 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Florence area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit scnow.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 24, 2023 in Florence, SC
