Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 25, 2021 in Florence, SC

It will be a warm day in Florence. It looks like it will be a moderate 71 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 46 degrees. We will see clear skies today. There is a medium-high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Florence area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the North. Special National Weather Service Alert: River Flood Warning until SAT 1:00 PM EST. For more daily forecast information, visit scnow.com.

