Florence temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a cool 59 degrees. A 53-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. Today's weather forecast is showing a 82% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The Florence area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit scnow.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 25, 2023 in Florence, SC
