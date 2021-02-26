Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 26, 2021 in Florence, SC

Florence people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a mild 63 degrees. 50 degrees is today's low. The area will see thunderstorms today. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 49% chance of rain. The Florence area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the East. Special National Weather Service Alert: River Flood Warning until SAT 7:00 AM EST. Keep an eye on scnow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.