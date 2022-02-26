 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 26, 2022 in Florence, SC

Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 26, 2022 in Florence, SC

Folks in the Florence area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a mild 60 degrees. A 44-degree low is forecasted. The Florence area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on scnow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert