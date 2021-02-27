Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 27, 2021 in Florence, SC

The forecast is showing a hot day in Florence. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 81 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 62 degrees today. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Florence area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: River Flood Warning until SAT 9:00 AM EST. For more daily forecast information, visit scnow.com.