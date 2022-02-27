Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 27, 2022 in Florence, SC

Florence temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a chilly 52 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 38 degrees today. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 97% chance of precipitation. The Florence area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on scnow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.