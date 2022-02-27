 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 27, 2022 in Florence, SC

Florence temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a chilly 52 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 38 degrees today. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 97% chance of precipitation. The Florence area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on scnow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Local Weather

