It will be a warm day in Florence. It looks like it will be a pleasant 77 degrees. A 61-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Some wind is expected today, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from the South. Special National Weather Service Alert: Dense Fog Advisory from MON 12:16 AM EST until MON 10:00 AM EST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit scnow.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 27, 2023 in Florence, SC
