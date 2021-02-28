 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 28, 2021 in Florence, SC

It will be a warm day in Florence. It should reach a mild 79 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 65 degrees today. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside today, there is a slight chance of rain. There is a moderately high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Florence area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: River Flood Warning is in effect. Stay in the know. Visit scnow.com for local news and weather.

