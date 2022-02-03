Florence will see warm temperatures this Thursday. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 75 degrees. A 63-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit scnow.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 3, 2022 in Florence, SC
