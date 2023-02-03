Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Florence area. It should reach a brisk 50 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 24 degrees. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 94% chance of rain. The Florence area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit scnow.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 3, 2023 in Florence, SC
