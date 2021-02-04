Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a brisk 57 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 44 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. There is a medium-high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Florence area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 7 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: River Flood Warning is in effect. Keep an eye on scnow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 4, 2021 in Florence, SC
