Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 5, 2021 in Florence, SC

Florence temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 53 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 37 degrees today. The area will see heavy rain today. Outdoor flowers and plants won't need watered today, as there is a 88% chance of rain. The Florence area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 11 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: River Flood Warning until WED 1:00 AM EST.