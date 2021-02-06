 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 6, 2021 in Florence, SC

Florence folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 54 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 40 degrees today. Most likely, the area will see rainfall today. Currently, there is 70% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the East. Special National Weather Service Alert: River Flood Warning is in effect. Visit scnow.com for more weather updates.

