Florence folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 54 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 40 degrees today. Most likely, the area will see rainfall today. Currently, there is 70% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the East. Special National Weather Service Alert: River Flood Warning is in effect. Visit scnow.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 6, 2021 in Florence, SC
