Monday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a mild 64 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 31 degrees. Expect clear skies today. The Florence area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: River Flood Warning from MON 1:00 AM EST until MON 7:00 PM EST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit scnow.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 6, 2023 in Florence, SC
Related to this story
Most Popular
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Florence today. It looks to reach a cool 45 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 43 degrees today.…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Florence area. It looks like it will be a moderate 63 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 41 …
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Florence Saturday. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 47 degrees. 29 degrees is today's…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Florence area. It should reach a brisk 50 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, w…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Florence area. It looks to reach a cool 53 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 37 degre…