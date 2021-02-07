Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 7, 2021 in Florence, SC

Florence temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a cool 53 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 32 degrees today. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. There is a 46% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. There is a medium-high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 10 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: River Flood Warning is in effect. Keep an eye on scnow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.