Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 7, 2022 in Florence, SC

Cool temperatures will blanket the Florence area Monday. It looks like it will be a cold 43 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 37 degrees. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 85% chance of precipitation. The Florence area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit scnow.com for more weather updates.