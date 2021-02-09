Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 9, 2021 in Florence, SC

Folks in the Florence area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a pleasant 61 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 47 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. There is a 37% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. There is a fairly high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: River Flood Warning until FRI 7:00 AM EST. Keep an eye on scnow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.