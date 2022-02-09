 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 9, 2022 in Florence, SC

Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Florence area. It looks to reach a moderate 60 degrees. A 36-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies today. The Florence area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit scnow.com for local news and weather.

