Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Florence area. It looks to reach a moderate 60 degrees. A 36-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies today. The Florence area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit scnow.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 9, 2022 in Florence, SC
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
The latest from the massive winter storm sweeping across much of the U.S., causing power outages, canceled flights and fears of ice buildup.
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Florence area. It looks like it will be a crisp 52 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 38 degr…
Florence will see warm temperatures this Thursday. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 75 degrees. A 63-degree low is forecasted. We'll…
Florence folks will see warm temperatures today. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 72 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures thou…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Florence area Monday. It looks like it will be a cold 43 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 37 …
Like many modern observances, Groundhog Day can trace its origin from a few different directions.
Take a look at ways the weather has shaped human history, from the Salem Witch Trials to a heavy storm's impact on the Iran hostage crisis in 1980.
Florence folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a brisk 50 degrees. 28 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine …
The last seven years have been the seven warmest on record for Earth, a new analysis shows, and 2021 was the fifth-warmest year on record.
Today's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 56 degrees. A 31-degree low is forecasted. The Florence area shoul…