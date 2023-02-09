Florence will see warm temperatures this Thursday. It should reach a moderate 76 degrees. A 63-degree low is forecasted. Some wind is expected today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 18 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on scnow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 9, 2023 in Florence, SC
Related to this story
Most Popular
Florence people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a moderate 69 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, w…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Florence Saturday. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 47 degrees. 29 degrees is today's…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Florence area. It should reach a brisk 50 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, w…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Florence area. It looks to reach a cool 53 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 37 degre…
Monday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a mild 64 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low re…