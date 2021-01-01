 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 1, 2021 in Florence, SC

Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 1, 2021 in Florence, SC

Friday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a moderate 63 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 63 degrees today. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 73% chance of precipitation. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from the East. Special National Weather Service Alert: Dense Fog Advisory from THU 11:55 PM EST until FRI 8:00 AM EST. Visit scnow.com for more weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert