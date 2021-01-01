Friday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a moderate 63 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 63 degrees today. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 73% chance of precipitation. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from the East. Special National Weather Service Alert: Dense Fog Advisory from THU 11:55 PM EST until FRI 8:00 AM EST. Visit scnow.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 1, 2021 in Florence, SC
The year 2020 will be noted for some memorable and record-breaking weather.
