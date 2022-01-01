Temperatures will be warm Saturday in Florence. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 79 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 67 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Some wind is expected today, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit scnow.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 1, 2022 in Florence, SC
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
WINFIELD, Ala. (AP) — Homes and buildings were damaged and trees were blown down as a line of intense thunderstorms rolled across several Sout…
2021’s climate disasters showed east-west weather divide, one side too wet, the other dangerously dry
U.S. disasters in 2021 told a tale of two climate extremes. A climate scientist explains why wet areas are getting wetter and dry areas drier.
It will be a warm day in Florence. It looks like it will be a mild 77 degrees. A 63-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the f…
Florence will see warm temperatures this Monday. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 75 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 61 degrees …
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Florence community. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 75 degrees. Today's forecaste…
Florence folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks like it will be a pleasant 74 degrees. A 65-degree low is forecasted. We will see a …
Today's temperature in Florence will be warm. It looks to reach a mild 78 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low re…
There were years where blizzards swept in unannounced, covering huge swaths of the country in blankets of snow, while other years brought hurricane-force winds to cities and towns across the nation.
Certain instruments on weather satellites can see the increased illumination of cities and towns during Christmas and Ramadan.
Florence folks will see warm temperatures today. It should reach a mild 79 degrees. 66 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and cloud…