Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 1, 2023 in Florence, SC

Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Florence area. It looks to reach a pleasant 65 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 50 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Florence area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on scnow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.