Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Florence area. It should reach a moderate 62 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 33 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Florence area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit scnow.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 10, 2023 in Florence, SC
Related to this story
Most Popular
Gov. Newsom has declared a state of emergency to aid in cleanup. Meanwhile, parts of the Midwest are dealing with snow, ice or tornadoes, and the South is recovering from strong overnight storms.
Folks in the Florence area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a pleasant 61 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures tho…
Today's temperature in Florence will be warm. It looks like it will be a mild 77 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Florence area. It looks to reach a moderate 60 degrees. 43 degrees is today's low. The Florence a…
Saturday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a pleasant 61 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 39 degrees. We'…
Florence folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a crisp 59 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a …
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Florence area. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 69 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in te…
Florida's falling iguana phenomenon could be rarer in the future — due to both climbing global temps and a shift in the lizards' cold hardiness.
(Note: Tap here to listen to the episode if the above audio player does not load)
🎧 Schools, restaurants and roads are closing more than ever due to coastal flooding