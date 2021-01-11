Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Florence area. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 53 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 39 degrees. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from Northeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: River Flood Warning until MON 10:30 AM EST. For more daily forecast information, visit scnow.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 11, 2021 in Florence, SC
