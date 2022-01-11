 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 11, 2022 in Florence, SC

Cool temperatures will blanket the Florence area Tuesday. It looks like it will be a cool 45 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 24 degrees. We will see clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit scnow.com for more weather updates.

Local Weather

