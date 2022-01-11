Cool temperatures will blanket the Florence area Tuesday. It looks like it will be a cool 45 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 24 degrees. We will see clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit scnow.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 11, 2022 in Florence, SC
Related to this story
Most Popular
The whole gamut of winter precipitation is on the table, from freezing rain to heavy snow.
It will be a warm day in Florence. It should reach a pleasant 71 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 43…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a brisk 50 degrees. A 27-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Florence area. It looks like it will be a pleasant 61 degrees. A 37-degree low is forecasted. We'…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 50 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 32 degrees today. Expect …
Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a mild 61 degrees. A 36-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine toda…
Winter weather alerts stretched from coast to coast Thursday with over 100 million people impacted as multiple storm systems are forecast to move across the US over the next 48 hours.
It's the kind of cold capable of delivering frostbite in minutes, turn boiling water into frozen mist in a nanosecond, and even cold enough to freeze your eyelashes.
- Updated
A fast-moving winter storm that pummeled parts of Kentucky and Virginia is expected to cause widespread disruption across the Northeast on Friday and Saturday, dumping between 4 and 12 inches of snow on the region's major cities.
This evening's outlook for Florence: Mainly clear skies. Low 36F. Winds light and variable. Thursday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for…