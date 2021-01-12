 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 12, 2021 in Florence, SC

Florence folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 53 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 32 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. Outdoor flowers and plants won't need watered today, as there is a 73% chance of rain. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from the North. Special National Weather Service Alert: River Flood Warning is in effect. Visit scnow.com for more weather updates.

