Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 12, 2021 in Florence, SC

Florence folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 53 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 32 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. Outdoor flowers and plants won't need watered today, as there is a 73% chance of rain. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from the North. Special National Weather Service Alert: River Flood Warning is in effect. Visit scnow.com for more weather updates.