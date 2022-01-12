Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 12, 2022 in Florence, SC

Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a chilly 56 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 29 degrees. We will see clear skies today. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit scnow.com for local news and weather.