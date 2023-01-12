 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 12, 2023 in Florence, SC

Florence folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks to reach a comfortable 71 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 52 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. There is only a 24% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. Breezy conditions are expected this Thursday, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit scnow.com for more weather updates.

