Florence folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a chilly 57 degrees. A 35-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The Florence area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit scnow.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 13, 2023 in Florence, SC
