Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 13, 2023 in Florence, SC

Florence folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a chilly 57 degrees. A 35-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The Florence area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit scnow.com for more weather updates.

