Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 14, 2022 in Florence, SC

Florence temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a brisk 59 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 34 degrees today. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The Florence area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit scnow.com for more weather updates.