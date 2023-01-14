Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Florence today. It should reach a chilly 48 degrees. A 27-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Saturday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit scnow.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 14, 2023 in Florence, SC
This week we discuss cold weather, the American Meteorological Society's annual weather conference, how technology is changing forecast communication and — most importantly — cocktails!
The term “atmospheric river” has been in the news recently due to the flooding along the West Coast.
Gov. Newsom has declared a state of emergency to aid in cleanup. Meanwhile, parts of the Midwest are dealing with snow, ice or tornadoes, and the South is recovering from strong overnight storms.