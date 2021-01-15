Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 15, 2021 in Florence, SC

Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Florence area. It looks like it will be a chilly 57 degrees. 34 degrees is today's low. The area will see heavy rain today. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 88% chance of precipitation. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from the South. Special National Weather Service Alert: River Flood Warning until SAT 1:00 PM EST. Visit scnow.com for more weather updates.