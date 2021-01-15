 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 15, 2021 in Florence, SC

Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Florence area. It looks like it will be a chilly 57 degrees. 34 degrees is today's low. The area will see heavy rain today. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 88% chance of precipitation. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from the South. Special National Weather Service Alert: River Flood Warning until SAT 1:00 PM EST. Visit scnow.com for more weather updates.

