 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 15, 2022 in Florence, SC

Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 15, 2022 in Florence, SC

{{featured_button_text}}

Florence folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 50 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 31 degrees. The Florence area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit scnow.com for more weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert