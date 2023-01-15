 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 15, 2023 in Florence, SC

Florence folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a cool 53 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 26 degrees. Expect clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit scnow.com.

