Florence folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a cool 53 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 26 degrees. Expect clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit scnow.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 15, 2023 in Florence, SC
Related to this story
Most Popular
Florence folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks to reach a comfortable 71 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 52 degrees.…
Folks in the Florence area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a mild 65 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 49 degr…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Florence today. It should reach a chilly 48 degrees. A 27-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshin…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Florence area. It should reach a moderate 62 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures thoug…
Florence folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a crisp 59 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a …
Florence folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a chilly 57 degrees. A 35-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine to…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Florence area. It looks to reach a moderate 60 degrees. 43 degrees is today's low. The Florence a…
This week we discuss cold weather, the American Meteorological Society's annual weather conference, how technology is changing forecast communication and — most importantly — cocktails!
Florence's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies. Low near 35F. Winds light and variable. Florence people will see temperatures in the 60s tom…
The term “atmospheric river” has been in the news recently due to the flooding along the West Coast.