Florence folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 51 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 30 degrees. Expect clear skies today. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from the West. Special National Weather Service Alert: River Flood Warning until TUE 7:00 AM EST. Visit scnow.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 16, 2021 in Florence, SC
