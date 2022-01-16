Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 16, 2022 in Florence, SC

Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Florence area. It looks like it will be a crisp 52 degrees. 35 degrees is today's low. The area will see heavy rain today. Rain is expected for this Sunday. Forecasting models show a 100% chance of precipitation. Florence could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 23 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory from SUN 12:00 AM EST until SUN 1:00 PM EST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit scnow.com for more weather updates.