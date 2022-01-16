 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 16, 2022 in Florence, SC



Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Florence area. It looks like it will be a crisp 52 degrees. 35 degrees is today's low. The area will see heavy rain today. Rain is expected for this Sunday. Forecasting models show a 100% chance of precipitation. Florence could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 23 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory from SUN 12:00 AM EST until SUN 1:00 PM EST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit scnow.com for more weather updates.

Local Weather

