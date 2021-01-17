Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Florence area. It should reach a chilly 52 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 36 degrees today. Expect clear skies today. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: River Flood Warning until MON 10:00 PM EST. For more daily forecast information, visit scnow.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 17, 2021 in Florence, SC
Related to this story
Most Popular
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Florence area. It looks to reach a chilly 57 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 37 deg…
Florence folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 51 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 30…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Florence area. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 53 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperat…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a crisp 53 degrees. A 37-degree low is forcasted. We'll see sunshine today, but also clou…
Florence folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 53 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is …
Florence's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 37F. Winds light and variable. Friday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it …
This evening in Florence: Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 37F. Winds light and vari…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Florence area. It looks like it will be a chilly 57 degrees. 34 degrees is today's low. The area w…
This evening in Florence: Clear skies. Low 32F. Winds light and variable. Florence folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks like …
This evening in Florence: Cloudy with occasional rain showers. Low 39F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%. Tomorrow's highs will be…