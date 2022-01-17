 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 17, 2022 in Florence, SC

Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 17, 2022 in Florence, SC

{{featured_button_text}}

Cool temperatures will blanket the Florence area Monday. It should reach a brisk 45 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 27 degrees today. We will see clear skies today. Monday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 18 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit scnow.com for local news and weather.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert