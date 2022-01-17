Cool temperatures will blanket the Florence area Monday. It should reach a brisk 45 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 27 degrees today. We will see clear skies today. Monday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 18 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit scnow.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 17, 2022 in Florence, SC
