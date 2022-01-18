Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Florence area. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 51 degrees. A 28-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit scnow.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 18, 2022 in Florence, SC
Related to this story
Most Popular
From the South to the upper Midwest to the Northeast, it seems like no one is safe from this weekend's winter storm.
- Updated
After slamming parts of the South and East, a winter storm moved Northeast Monday, while north-central states braced for brutal cold midweek. See the latest.
Florence folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 50 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 3…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Florence area. It looks like it will be a crisp 52 degrees. 35 degrees is today's low. The area wi…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Florence area Monday. It should reach a brisk 45 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 27 degrees today. …
A tsunami warning has been issued for the islands of Tonga., Advisories have also been issued for New Zealand's North Island, the U.S. west coast from California to Alaska, and British Columbia.
Florence temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a brisk 59 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 34 degrees today. It shoul…
A dangerous winter storm combining high winds and ice swept through parts of the U.S. Southeast today, knocking out power, felling trees and fences and coating roads with a treacherous, frigid glaze.
This evening's outlook for Florence: Cloudy skies with periods of rain after midnight. Low 31F. Winds NE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%.…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a chilly 56 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 29…