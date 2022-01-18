Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 18, 2022 in Florence, SC

Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Florence area. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 51 degrees. A 28-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit scnow.com.