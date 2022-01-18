 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 18, 2022 in Florence, SC

Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Florence area. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 51 degrees. A 28-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit scnow.com.

