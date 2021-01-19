Florence people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a pleasant 60 degrees. A 43-degree low is forcasted. We will see clear skies today. There is a moderately high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: River Flood Warning until TUE 9:25 AM EST. Keep an eye on scnow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 19, 2021 in Florence, SC
