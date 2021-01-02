Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 2, 2021 in Florence, SC

Folks in the Florence area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a pleasant 65 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 58 degrees today. Scattered showers are in the forecast for the day. There is a 56% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from Southwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: River Flood Warning is in effect. Keep an eye on scnow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.