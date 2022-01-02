 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 2, 2022 in Florence, SC

Today's temperature in Florence will be warm. It should reach a pleasant 75 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 51 degrees today. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. Rain is expected for this Sunday. Forecasting models show a 74% chance of precipitation. Some wind is expected today, with winds reaching 18 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit scnow.com.

