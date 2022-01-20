Folks in the Florence area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 61 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 30 degrees. Rain is expected for this Thursday. Forecasting models show a 84% chance of precipitation. The Florence area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on scnow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 20, 2022 in Florence, SC
