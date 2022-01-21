 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 21, 2022 in Florence, SC

It will be a cold day in Florence, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks to reach a cold 33 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 24 degrees. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 69% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. The Florence area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 13 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory until SAT 12:00 PM EST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on scnow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

