The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Florence Saturday. It looks to reach a bitter 41 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 17 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the North. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory until SAT 12:00 PM EST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit scnow.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 22, 2022 in Florence, SC
A dangerous winter storm combining high winds and ice swept through parts of the U.S. Southeast today, knocking out power, felling trees and fences and coating roads with a treacherous, frigid glaze.