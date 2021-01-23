Florence folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 54 degrees. 30 degrees is today's low. We will see clear skies today. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from the North. Keep an eye on scnow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 23, 2021 in Florence, SC
