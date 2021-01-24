Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 24, 2021 in Florence, SC

Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Florence area. It looks to reach a cool 54 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 40 degrees today. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from the East. Stay in the know. Visit scnow.com for local news and weather.