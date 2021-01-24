 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 24, 2021 in Florence, SC

Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Florence area. It looks to reach a cool 54 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 40 degrees today. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from the East. Stay in the know. Visit scnow.com for local news and weather.

