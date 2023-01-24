Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Florence area. It looks like it will be a crisp 58 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 37 degrees today. Expect clear skies today. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 4 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit scnow.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 24, 2023 in Florence, SC
Related to this story
Most Popular
Florence folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a crisp 55 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, …
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Florence area. It looks like it will be a chilly 50 degrees. 47 degrees is today's low. Today's we…
It's the middle of January and meteorologists in the Mid-Atlantic are tracking the tropics instead of snow this Jan. 16.
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a brisk 55 degrees. 43 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Florence area. It looks to reach a mild 70 degrees. 56 degrees is today's low. The area will see…
Friday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a pleasant 66 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, …
Florence folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks to reach a moderate 75 degrees. 51 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and…
Like Earth, the north and south poles of Mars have ice caps that grow and shrink with Mars’ seasons.
Florence folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a chilly 57 degrees. A 35-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine to…
Florence folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a cool 53 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low…